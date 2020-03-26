Monument Valley 2, the second entry in the much-loved puzzle game series, is free right now over on the Google Play Store. For the low, low price of nothing, you can distract yourself from the world's woes in a brightly colored Escheresque dream, and knowledge of the first game isn't required to enjoy.

No cost, just install.

If you're unfamiliar with the games, they're quite accessible and intuitive. In general, you're trying to make your way to a goal or exit on each "level," but the scene's geometry stands in your way. It's up to you to leverage the environment, often in very M.C. Esher-like ways, to reach your goal. The visuals and music are both quite stunning. Both entries in the series are highly regarded, making editor's choice-equivalent lists at multiple venues.

This promotion seems to have been dropped without any fanfare or announcement — it's simply free. We aren't sure if the app is discounted in all markets, but it's definitely free here in the US, and it should be free for the next seven days.

Whether you've run out of games amid the ongoing pandemic, or you simply never picked it up when it came out back in 2017, now's your chance to enjoy a great mobile title without dropping a dime.