Back in September, Huawei launched the Watch GT2, which seemed to be a mere upgrade over the previous generation. The company just announced a new intelligent timepiece, the Watch GT2e, which is designed for those with an active lifestyle. It's essentially a Watch GT2 with advanced fitness features and a rubberized design.

The watch keeps the impressive two-week battery life from the regular model, as well as the 1.39 inch AMOLED display, but comes with rubber straps and more fitness-focused functions. These include heart rate tracking, even when swimming thanks to its 5ATM water resistance, a built-in GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter. It also has SpO2 monitoring thanks to the IR sensor, but unfortunately, this will not be enabled at launch and will be activated at a later time.

As this is a timepiece designed for active people, there are more than 100 workout modes, such as rock climbing, skateboard, street dancing, surfing, and more. The watch can also automatically detect a workout and automatically launch its tracking, without you having to do anything. If you're looking for a program, the Watch GT2e comes with pre-installed training programs with voice-over, meaning you'll always have a coach with you to help you train.

Finally, the watch offers advanced fitness tracking like VO2Max, workout effects, training intensity, and workout progress monitoring. Sadly, some of these features will be available at a later stage via a software update.

Even though the watch looks promising, it may have a few shortcomings. First, it runs on Huawei's LiteOS, which is pretty limited when it comes to app availability. Also, it doesn't have 4G support, which will definitely be a roadblock for many active users, preventing them from working out without a phone.