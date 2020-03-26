



Reports have started to flood in that several Google services, including Gmail, Nest, YouTube, Drive, and even Search, are down for many. Outages appear to be mostly affecting the eastern US, though not everyone is affected.

Above: Top reports on DownDetector at the time of writing. Below: Map of reports for "Google" on DownDetector.

Anecdotally, things are fine for our staff on the east coast (primarily in Boston), but the volume of reports makes it clear there is an outage occurring, just not everyone is affected. Even within certain services, results are intermittent. For example, some with Nest problems have no issues connecting to cameras, but can't access their thermostat.

Although the G Suite Status Dashboard hasn't yet noted an issue with any of Google's services, the Nest Status Dashboard says the service is currently investigating a "login and device connectivity issue."

With many currently unable to access Gmail or Search, this outage could make a substantial dent on work-from-home productivity. We'll be sure to keep an eye on reports as things develop, and hopefully, this problem resolves soon.