Amazon's Fire tablets are incredible values, but it can be difficult to know which models are worth your time and money. Amazon currently sells three models of Fire tablets, along with Kids versions of each, and refurbished versions of last-gen models also show up for sale occasionally.

Thankfully, there are really only two models out of Amazon's entire lineup you should consider. Here, we'll go over what they are, and what the best option is for your needs.

The top choice: Fire HD 10

This will probably not be shocking information, but the most expensive Fire tablet out of the lineup is the best choice. The last-gen Fire HD 10 starts at $99.99 for the model with special offers (you get ads on the lock screen), and not only does it have the best specifications of any Fire tablet, but the screen size is just as large as the iPad's.

The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080, 2GB RAM, a MediaTek MT8183 processor, and 32 or 64GB of internal storage. There's a microSD card for adding more storage, though you should only buy an SD card if you really have to ⁠— copying applications to microSD cards can reduce performance. The Fire HD 10 is also the only Fire tablet running Android 9 Pie, as the other models use Android 7.1.

There's also one feature on the Fire HD 10 that no other Amazon tablet has: a USB Type-C port. That's right, you can charge the tablet and all your other Type-C electronics with the same cable. Fast charging is also supported, if you have the right wall adapter.

The budget option: Fire HD 8

The entry-level Fire 7 tablet is too underpowered for... anything, really. So, if you're on a tight budget, the only other model worth considering is the Fire HD 8. It's still slower than the Fire HD 10, but the tablet offers a good enough experience for movie-watching and some gaming.

The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch 1280x800 screen, 1.5GB RAM, a MediaTek MT8163V/B processor, and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. Again, there is a microSD card slot if you need more room, but you should avoid installing apps to it. Keeping media files or other data on an SD card is fine, though.