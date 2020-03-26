- ...
AT&T's prepaid wireless operations are the latest carriers to dole out extra high-speed data to existing customers and introduce cut-price wireless plans in response to the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic. AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless will launch these efforts tomorrow, March 27.
All customers signing onto or already with capped plans will get an additional 10GB of high-speed data per month for the next 60 days. The plans include:
- AT&T Prepaid 1GB plan ($35/mo.)
- AT&T Prepaid 8GB plan ($50/mo.)
- Cricket 2GB plan ($30/mo.)
- Cricket 5GB plan ($40/mo.)
For those on the following plans, they'll be getting a 10GB bonus to their hotspot allowance per month, again, for the next 60 days:
- AT&T Prepaid Unlimited Plus ($75/mo.)
- Cricket Unlimited ($55/mo.)
- Cricket Unlimited & 15GB Mobile Hotspot ($60/mo.)
Also on Friday, both AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless will also offer a new 2GB plan with unlimited talk and text for $15 per month and no activation fee. The company marketed these plans to us as a step above T-Mobile's recently-launched $15 2GB plan, pointing out that its rival does not offer unlimited slower data after the high-speed data is used up whereas AT&T's plans do. However, AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless's rate plans are only being offered for a limited though unspecified time.
- Source:
- AT&T,
- Cricket Wireless
