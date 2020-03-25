War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was first revealed in 2019 during a Square Enix E3 showcase, where we learned that the game would indeed be coming to the West with an English translation in tow. Well, it looks like we are finally nearing the official release for this Final-Fantasy-theme strategy RPG since the title just landed on the Play Store for pre-registration.

The above trailer was released today in concert with the pre-registration listing on the Google Play Store, so if you're eager to get a good look at War of the Visions' gameplay, this is the first trailer that actually takes the time to explains things. At the one-minute mark, the video dives into the combat system, where you'll choose up to six party members to lead into battle. The combat itself looks like it borrows a lot from Final Fantasy Tactics, which means fights will take place on a grid, and are turn-based. The terrain appears to play a role in these battles and is destructible, so that's a nice touch, and there's a job system present, so players will be able to choose from three different classes for each of their six characters. Allies also play a role in combat, so it would seem elemental helpers called Espers will exist as a major battle mechanic alongside the character job system.

So far, we still don't know when War of the Visions will be officially released in the West, though today's PR alludes to a spring release. We also don't know how the title will be monetized, though it seems evident that the game will arrive as a free-to-play release. The brand-new Play Store listing already states that advertisements and in-app purchases will be present, we just don't know the specifics yet.

As it stands, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been available in Japan since November 2019, but I suppose a late arrival across the ocean is better than never. While it would be nice to know exactly when Square actually plans on releasing the game in the West past the tentative spring date mentioned in today's PR, I am appreciative that the studio had to foresight to release a trailer that actually explains the title's gameplay. I have no doubts that War of the Visions will contain greedy monetization, just like every other free-to-play Square Enix release. I suppose if you're a fan of the original Brave Exvius, or would like to explore a Final-Fantasy-themed strategy RPG, then it would behoove you to pre-register today for a chance to earn some sweet rewards, not to mention, receive a notification on your device whenever the title is officially released.