War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was first revealed in 2019 during a Square Enix E3 showcase, where we learned that the game would indeed be coming to the West with an English translation in tow. Well, it looks like we are finally nearing the official release for this Final-Fantasy-theme strategy RPG since the title just landed on the Play Store for pre-registration.
The above trailer was released today in concert with the pre-registration listing on the Google Play Store, so if you're eager to get a good look at War of the Visions' gameplay, this is the first trailer that actually takes the time to explains things. At the one-minute mark, the video dives into the combat system, where you'll choose up to six party members to lead into battle. The combat itself looks like it borrows a lot from Final Fantasy Tactics, which means fights will take place on a grid, and are turn-based. The terrain appears to play a role in these battles and is destructible, so that's a nice touch, and there's a job system present, so players will be able to choose from three different classes for each of their six characters. Allies also play a role in combat, so it would seem elemental helpers called Espers will exist as a major battle mechanic alongside the character job system.
So far, we still don't know when War of the Visions will be officially released in the West, though today's PR alludes to a spring release. We also don't know how the title will be monetized, though it seems evident that the game will arrive as a free-to-play release. The brand-new Play Store listing already states that advertisements and in-app purchases will be present, we just don't know the specifics yet.
As it stands, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been available in Japan since November 2019, but I suppose a late arrival across the ocean is better than never. While it would be nice to know exactly when Square actually plans on releasing the game in the West past the tentative spring date mentioned in today's PR, I am appreciative that the studio had to foresight to release a trailer that actually explains the title's gameplay. I have no doubts that War of the Visions will contain greedy monetization, just like every other free-to-play Square Enix release. I suppose if you're a fan of the original Brave Exvius, or would like to explore a Final-Fantasy-themed strategy RPG, then it would behoove you to pre-register today for a chance to earn some sweet rewards, not to mention, receive a notification on your device whenever the title is officially released.
Press Release
PRE-REGISTRATION NOW LIVE FOR WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS
New Trailer Shows Off Square Enix’s Upcoming Tactical Mobile RPG
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 20, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® announced today that pre-registration for the highly-anticipated WAR OF THE VISIONS™ FINAL FANTASY® BRAVE EXVIUS® has begun. The tactical mobile RPG has surpassed nine million downloads in Japan since its 2019 launch and charted within the top five games in the App Store. Fans worldwide can pre-register to unlock various in-game rewards and incentives in advance of the game’s launch this spring on iOS and Android.
View the new trailer here: https://youtu.be/R3JpG2e3yFg.
WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS is a standalone gaming experience that draws inspiration from classic SQUARE ENIX tactical RPGs. Set in the FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS universe, the action unfolds on Ardra, a continent on the brink of war as individual nations struggle for dominance. Players will follow the stories of twin princes Mont and Sterne from the kingdom of Leonis, which possesses the power of visions, and Machérie, the beautiful Steel Maiden of Hourne. As they progress, players will need to navigate a variety of battlefields, strategize their attacks against enemy forces and summon powerful Espers to help turn the tide of war.
WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS features artwork created by legendary FINAL FANTASY series artist Isamu Kamikokuryo, who previously lent his talents to FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY XIII and FINAL FANTASY XV. The game also features original music composed by Noriyasu Agematsu (FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS).
Aspiring tacticians can pre-register on Google Play here: https://prereg.wotvffbe.com/.
By reaching certain pre-registration goals, all players will earn fabulous in-game rewards, including in-game items and the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online character Y’shtola in her FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers™ attire. A full list of potential in-game rewards is available below:
50,000 Users Registered: 250 Visiore, Gil Snapper (L) x20
100,000 Users Registered: 250 Visiore, NRG Restore (L) x5
150,000 Users Registered: 250 Visiore, Weapon — Excalibur (UR)
200,000 Users Registered: 250 Visiore, Vision Card — Aquatic Songstress, Siren (UR)
250,000 Users Registered: 250 Visiore, Unit — Y'shtola (MR)
300,000 Users Registered: 1,000 Visiore
WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS will be available as a free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices this spring. Text will be supported in English, French, German, Spanish, Korean and Traditional Chinese, while voiceovers will be supported in English and Japanese. For more information, please visit: https://prereg.wotvffbe.com/.
Related Links:
Official Website: https://wotvffbe.com/
Twitter: @WOTVFFBE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wotvffbe
Instagram: https://instagram.com/wotvffbe
YouTube: Link
#WoTVFFBE
About FINAL FANTASY Portal App
The free-to-download "FINAL FANTASY Portal App®" provides the latest and greatest on all things FINAL FANTASY, as well as exclusive promotional trailers and developer commentary. By logging-in with their Square Enix account, players can accumulate points that can be exchanged for various items. Also, the iconic Triple Triad® card game from FINAL FANTASY VIII makes its mobile debut, and is playable in the app.
About gumi Inc.
Founded in 2007, gumi Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3903) is a leading global mobile game publisher and developer headquartered in Japan, with overseas operations in Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States. The company has proven success in launching titles worldwide, such as the widely popular role-playing games Brave Frontier and THE ALCHEMIST CODE. In 2016, gumi established a Silicon Valley-based investment group with partners, called The Venture Reality Fund, which focuses on seed and early stage augmented reality and virtual reality startups. Its VR incubation subsidiaries have expanded globally, including Tokyo XR Startups, Seoul XR Startups, and Nordic XR Startups. In 2018, the company launched gumi Cryptos, an investment arm in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency funds. With ongoing publishing and development projects on a wide array of mobile, AR and VR platforms, gumi aims to change the world through innovative entertainment products and services, including both original content and collaborations with popular IP.
For more information, please visit http://www.gu3.co.jp/en/.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is officially available
Last month Square Enix revealed that the next free-to-play Brave Exvius title would come to Android sometime this spring while simultaneously announcing that the strategy game was available pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Now, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been available in Japan since 2019, but as of this morning, those that live in the West can finally give the game a try. This means we now know that the game is indeed free-to-play and that it clearly contains in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. So far, user reviews are mixed, pointing to low pull rates and predatory monetization, though it's not like any of this was unexpected. War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile game after all. So if you'd like to take a look for yourself, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Comments