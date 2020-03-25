The Weather Channel is usually a great resource to get up-to-the-minute information on the current conditions and precise forecasts, but amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the service wants to provide you with additional data on the current spread of the disease. The latest Android app update to version 10.7.0 adds an "Incidents Map" to the service.
The map provides you with information based on reports from states and local governments as well as the WHO. You can see which states are hit hardest, but you can also zoom in to see the numbers in individual counties. Other than the map, The Weather Channel also provides insights into the growth of the virus across states in the form of a bar chart as well as news on the latest developments.
The incidents map as seen on Weather.com.
Version 10.7.0 should already be available on the Play Store — if not, it's also downloadable on APK Mirror. You can additionally access the map on the web on Weather.com.
- Via:
- Venturebeat
