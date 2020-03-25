Some LTE-equipped tablets can take a real bite out of your wallet, but Verizon usually has one or two that won't break the bank. The carrier's latest offering is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4. This new tablet won't blow you away with its speed or features, but it's cheap and has Verizon LTE.

The Tab A 8.4 has a Samsung Exynos 7904 chip, which is a step down from Samsung's flagship Exynos parts. It has just two "big" CPU cores (A73) and six "little" cores (A53). The tablet also sports just 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The 8.4-inch display is an LCD rather than OLED like on Samsung's premium tablets, but the resolution is respectable at 1920x1200. Unfortunately, it only has Android 9 Pie, and it's unclear if it'll ever get Android 10.

Verizon wants $279.99 for the Tab A 8.4, making it one of the more compelling value propositions in Verizon's tablet lineup. Verizon will also let you walk away with the tablet for $11.66 per month for 24 months. We expect other carrier versions of the Tab A 8.4 to launch soon, but Verizon is the only game in town for the moment.