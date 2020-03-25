This Is the Police tactical spin-off Rebel Cops coming to mobile

No warrant, no badge, but an insatiable appetite to serve and protect!

Minsk, Belarus / Giebelstadt, Germany, November 19th, 2019: As the notorious crime lord Victor Zuev takes control of the town of Ripton, the town officials find themselves on his payroll and local businessmen at his mercy. Even the police has surrendered to his will. But, not all heroes wear badges! A small ragtag squad of renegade policemen and women who still believe in their oath “to serve and protect“ stands against him and fights against all odds to serve justice and protect the citizens.

Rebel Cops offers the same thrilling tactical challenge on mobile devices like the PC and console versions, but the gameplay, as well as user interface, have been optimized for a more satisfying mobile experience.

Rebel Cops will be coming to iOS and Android devices soon, offering 15 hours of challenging tactical gameplay. It will be a premium title and will feature absolutely no microtransactions, no in-game ads, no loot boxes or other gambling. Just a great game.

About Rebel Cops

Rebel Cops is a spin-off game of the acclaimed ‘This Is the Police‘ franchise, which exclusively focuses on the series' turned-based tactical operations. Lead a ragtag squad of cops in rebellion against their town's new criminal power to see how long you can hold out when you're constantly short on supplies and a single shot can cost a cop his life.

Key Features

Fight the corrupt authorities: After criminal mastermind, Viktor Zuev took over the town of Ripton, you and your fellow police officers have gone rogue to do what must be done. Perform tactical turn-based missions to undermine Zuev’s allies and bring the power back to the people.

No hitpoints, no forgiveness: You are outgunned and outnumbered. Use stealth tactics and cover to approach the enemy quietly and take them down before they can raise any alarms. There are no health bars in Rebel Cops! Once shot, your officers will bleed out unless you act fast to save them.

Explore, loot, and watch your back: Rebel Cops features a large number of scenarios, from compact operations to big, open-ended locations to explore. Build up your street cred in Ripton by helping out local folks in side missions and get rewarded for exploring the levels thoroughly.

Take the moral high ground – or not: Justice must be served, but it’s up to you to choose how that happens. Will you play by Zuev’s merciless rules? Will you help the desperate townspeople, even if it means putting your operation at risk? In Rebel Cops, your reputation will affect your team’s morale and even the merchants’ prices.

About HandyGames

HandyGames™ is a THQ Nordic family member and operates as an international publisher for mid-sized projects and developers for a worldwide audience.

The focus lies on creating and publishing games for current gen consoles like PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch™ as well as games for Steam and many other PC gaming distribution channels. HandyGames™ produces titles for new innovative gaming platforms, for example VR (Virtual Reality) on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Samsung Gear VR, but also offers games of all kind of genres for Android smartphones and tablets, Apple iPhones, iPads and many other mobile and smart devices.

As a games company and that is truly passionate about gaming, we always strive for gameplay innovation. We received the German Developer Award as “Best German Game Studio” in 2015 and produced and published award-winning games of virtually every video gaming genre imaginable for a diverse range of audiences and gameplay styles. One example is “Townsmen VR” which was awarded with the German Games Award 2018 in the category “Best Game Design”.