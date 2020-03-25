OnePlus has been firing on all cylinders with updates this month, at least for devices on the Open Beta software track. The 7T and 7T Pro received their first beta update last week, containing Live Caption support, and the OP7/7 Pro were granted the same feature just a few days later. Now both series of phones are receiving yet another beta, and this one has a feature that OnePlus teased months ago.
During the launch event for the OnePlus 7T Pro in October, the company said it was working on an 'Instant Translation' feature that would convert audio in a video call to your native language, Universal Translator style. The function is available during video calls, and five languages are supported: English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese.
The updates (Open Beta 11 for the 7/7 Pro, Open Beta 2 for the 7T/7T Pro) also include a few bug fixes, as well as the March 2020 security patch level. Here's the full changelog for both betas:
- System
- Fixed the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience
- Updated Android Security patch to 2020.03
- Fixed the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a 3rd party keyboard
- Optimized the adaptive brightness feature
- Instant Translation
- Added Instant translation feature, Provides real-time subtitles during video calls, supports 5 languages (English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese)
You can find more information (and downloads) at the source links below.
OnePlus is looking for users to test the instant translation feature
If you have a OnePlus 7 or 7T series device on the latest OxygenOS Open Beta, the company would love to get your thoughts on the recently introduced Live Translate capability. If you're interested in helping out, there's a survey fo you to fill in.
The instant translation feature adds real-time subtitles during WhatsApp and Messanger video calls with others speaking in different languages. To begin with, there are five supported languages: English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese. To turn it on, go to Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > Instant Translation.
Find out more about how to test it on the OnePlus forum.
