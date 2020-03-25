Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have been very busy for the last two weeks when it comes to app and game sales on the Play Store, and today is no different. Most notably, the games Beholder, Fotonica, and Takoway are on sale today, and even though these titles don't have instantly recognizable names, trust me when I say all three are well worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 49 temporarily free and 62 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Dolce Gusto Touch Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nero Streaming Player Pro | Connect phone to TV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CineLenses $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Partiture Live - Learn Sheet Music & Transcribe It $10.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turkish Clarinet Fingerings $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WakeTips $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CashBox Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- RIDBC Auslan Tutor $15.68 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shepard Fairey AR - DAMAGED $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Flies, fly away! $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dino Tim Full Version: Basic Math for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dribble $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- FunTime Cards For Kids $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Pulse $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Dollar Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demetrios Chapter 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Town : School $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Patchman vs. Red Circles $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sokoban Land DX $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tunn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WILOO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- #Breakforcist $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Becoming a Dandelion Spore. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bestia - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Acrobits Softphone $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- App My Stash: Yarn $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Groundwire $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WebDAV Navigator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- BioAnillaMobile - Bird Control $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioCaprinoMobile - Manage your Goats $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioCazaMobile - Sport and Commercial Hunting $8.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioCítricos - Management for citrus crops $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioPescaMobile - Sport and Commercial Fishing $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioPorcinoMobile - Manage your pigs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BioRabbits - Manage your Rabbit cattle. $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CoreIRC - social chat and file transfers $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CPUz Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Protect Note Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SuiteBNA $26.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fever $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SketchCut PRO - Fast Cutting $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solitaire Superstars $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 3 days
- AudioWizards - Accessible Audio Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- No More Buttons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One More Button $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aveyond 2: Ean's Quest $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monsters Behave! Kids Rhymes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rule with an Iron Fish: A Pirate Fishing RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- cress pro $2.10 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space RPG 3 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Takoway - A deceptively cute puzzler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- X9P : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
