The boys of summer are headed our way fast and for us spectators, it means grabbing our season passes or chucking a few coins toward the piggybank for the nosebleeds... and the plane. But for the people who don't want cable, but still want to watch a whole bunch of games, you might want to hitch up with T-Mobile soon — it's giving its subscribers a free full-season subscription to MLB.tv starting March 24.
The carrier is in the second of a four-year contract with the league to provide this perk as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program where the company passes along discounted or free products to customers. We learned of this year's offer date from a tweet from the T-Mobile Help account.
MLB.tv offers live and on-demand access to all games (live games are subject to blackouts) through spring training, regular, and post-season as well as the All-Star Game from home as well as away broadcasters. Users can also listen to radio broadcasts (no blackouts), look through interactive scorecards, and more. It costs the typical fanatic $122 this year for an annual pass, but again, it's free if you sign up for it through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or online.
If you aren't a T-Mobile subscriber, you'll need to be one before you can take advantage of this offer starting March 24 — you'll likely have a week to redeem a free pass, but we'll update this story with any extra details.
Offer delayed
The free offer was supposed to be available today, but since the MLB season has been delayed, the freebie has followed suit. According to TMoNews, T-Mobile will resurface the offer once the MLB season comes back.
- Source:
- @TMobileHelp
