Ndemic Creations has been in the news a bunch lately, all because the developer made a game about a virus outbreak eight years ago. Back in February, Plague Inc was banned by the Cyberspace Administration of China during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. While the administration never confirmed a reason for banning the game, it was pretty clear the country's government wasn't a fan of a game where infecting the world with a virus is the goal. Well, as an answer to these strange events, Ndemic Creations has announced that a new mode is in the works for Plague Inc, and this time around, you'll be able to save the world from a virus instead of being tasked to infect it.
It would appear that the idea to reverse Plague Inc's gameplay came about as the studio was arranging donations to help with the coronavirus outbreak. In total, Ndemic Creations has provided $250,000 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It would seem this donation is the primary focus of today's announcement, but of course, the mention of a new mode for an eight-year-old game is exactly the kind of stuff that should interest our audience.
So while we still don't know when this new save-the-world mode will land, what we do know is that players will get to control the world's governments during a global pandemic in order to manage disease progression by boosting healthcare systems, though measures like self-quarantining, shutting down public services, and social distancing should also make an appearance as an eerie representation of real-world events.
Ndemic Creations has already stated that the planned save-the-world update for Plague Inc will come to the game free of charge and that more information will be offered at a later date. So at the very least, everyone should be able to jump into the new mode whenever it lands, but if you'd like to play through the old mode where infecting the world with a deadly virus is the goal, you can install the current version of Plague Inc from the Play Store widget below.
- Source:
- Ndemic Creations
