- 3 Confirmed coming soon
No matter where you look, almost every industry is feeling some kind of impact from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Theaters were among the first to close their doors to hinder spread of disease, but this left many current and upcoming movies without a proper theatrical release. Some studios are opting to delay major films, but many of the flicks are still coming out as scheduled, but in the form of early releases through streaming services. Many of us are movie fans, so we're going to keep track of the films that are only headed to the home theater.
A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.
Home premieres
Movies that officially launched as home premieres. Some of these first few movies technically reached a wide release to theaters, but they're coming out to streaming services quickly enough to be called premieres.
The Hunt
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Invisible Man
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Emma.
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play |
Microsoft
- IMDB
Onward
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft | Disney+ (April 3rd)
- IMDB
Bloodshot
- Release Date: March 24, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Early rentals
Movies that were given a wide release in theaters, and now they're available on streaming services ahead of schedule. Some of these are pretty old, so not all of them are really that far ahead. The release dates listed are those listed by IMDB and don't reflect the date they hit streaming services.
Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Release Date: February 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Way Back
- Release Date: March 6, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Gentlemen
- Release Date: January 24, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Dolittle
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Clemency
- Release Date: December 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Just Mercy
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
1917
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Cats
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Jumanji: The Next Level
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Hooking Up
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Uncut Gems
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Bombshell
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Richard Jewell
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Grudge
- Release Date: January 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Spies in Disguise
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Little Women
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Black Christmas
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Playmobil: The Movie
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Frozen II
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Ride Like a Girl
- Release Date: March 13, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Ford v Ferrari
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Parasite
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Knives Out
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
A Hidden Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Charlie's Angels
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Queen & Slim
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Dark Waters
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Jojo Rabbit
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Holly Slept Over
- Release Date: March 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
21 Bridges
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Playing With Fire
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Terminator: Dark Fate
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Night Clerk
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Midway
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Doctor Sleep
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Buffaloed
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
The Good Liar
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Arctic Dogs
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDB
Confirmed coming soon
Movies that are scheduled to land on streaming services without a theatrical release.
I Still Believe
- Planned Release Date: March 27, 2020
- IMDB
Sonic the Hedgehog
- Planned Release Date: March 31, 2020
- IMDB
Trolls World Tour
- Planned Release Date: April 10, 2020
- IMDB
For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro
