No matter where you look, almost every industry is feeling some kind of impact from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Theaters were among the first to close their doors to hinder spread of disease, but this left many current and upcoming movies without a proper theatrical release. Some studios are opting to delay major films, but many of the flicks are still coming out as scheduled, but in the form of early releases through streaming services. Many of us are movie fans, so we're going to keep track of the films that are only headed to the home theater.

A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.

Home premieres

Movies that officially launched as home premieres. Some of these first few movies technically reached a wide release to theaters, but they're coming out to streaming services quickly enough to be called premieres.

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Release Date: March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020 Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft

IMDB

Onward

Bloodshot

Early rentals

Movies that were given a wide release in theaters, and now they're available on streaming services ahead of schedule. Some of these are pretty old, so not all of them are really that far ahead. The release dates listed are those listed by IMDB and don't reflect the date they hit streaming services.

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Confirmed coming soon

Movies that are scheduled to land on streaming services without a theatrical release.

I Still Believe

Planned Release Date: March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020 IMDB

Sonic the Hedgehog

Planned Release Date: March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 IMDB

Trolls World Tour

Planned Release Date: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 IMDB

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro