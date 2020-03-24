Most of us are spending more time at home these days as we cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Working from home isn't for everyone—it can get monotonous and boring, but some tunes might help. Here are some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, all of which have quick shipping on Amazon even as the company scales back non-essential deliveries. A few of them are even on sale right now.

The Anker Soundcore is a basic speaker, but the price is right. It's usually $29.99, but it can be yours right now for $23.99. It's got 6W of power and 24 hours of battery life. Unlike some more expensive speakers, it's not water-proof, and the design is a bit boring.

This speaker got our "Most Wanted" award in 2018 when it was called the X-Boom, and it's still a great option. We called the sound "astoundingly crisp," and 24W total output is a big step up from the Soundcore. The StormBox promises 20 hours of battery, and it's water-proof. It usually retails for around $60, but it's on sale for $49.99 today. This is probably the sweet spot for most people.

The diminutive JBL Clip 3 doesn't have as much power as our other picks (just 3.3W), but it makes up for that in portability. This water-proof speaker is easy to haul around the house with its integrated carabiner, and it still has a solid 10 hours of battery life. It'll run you $69.95.

If you take your tunes seriously, the JBL Charge 4 could be the ideal work-from-home companion. This speaker has all the bells and whistles like water-proofing, a microphone, and USB-C charging. It has 30W of power, but it's heavier than our other picks at 2.12 pounds. It's also much more expensive at $179.95. This is a situation where you get what you pay for, though.