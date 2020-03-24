Only about a month after Huawei released the P40 Lite, the company is gearing up to launch the regular P40 and the P40 Pro on March 26 in an online-only event that was originally planned to take place in Paris. However, the manufacturer might not have too much left to reveal, as leaks have already spilled almost everything there is to know about the two phones.

According to WinFuture and 91mobiles, the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 share a similar design with an in-display camera cutout for two lenses on the front and a huge camera bump on the top left of the back. They both come with the high-end, 5G-enabled Kirin 990 processor also found in the Mate 30 Pro and 8GB of RAM. WinFuture further reports that the phones will feature USB-C, dual-SIM, and NanoMemory card support, Huawei's proprietary storage extension solution. A fingerprint sensor can be found under the display of both devices, too. Other than that, there are only smaller differences between the two, though the P40's omissions could be dealbreakers for some.

Huawei P40 Pro

The P40 Pro will supposedly have an OLED display that curves to the sides and also barely leaves any top and bottom bezels. It spans 6.58 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels, creating a PPI of 441. The phone also joins other high-refresh devices, though it only goes up to 90Hz as opposed to Samsung's latest offers that give you 120Hz.

There should be a total of four cameras on the back: A 50MP f/1.9 "UltraVision" with RYYB and pixel-binning support, a 40MP dedicated video camera coming with OIS and the same RYYB configuration, a 12MP f/3.4 zoom telephoto, and an unspecified macro optic that allows shots from a distance of only 1 inch. There's also a 3D depth sensor on board. The video camera is supposed to support 4K videos and can shoot with an ISO of up to 51200, which should make it usable in low-light situations.

The huge display cutout on the front packs an array of sensors, too: Other than a 32MP f/2.2 camera and autofocus, there's an additional lens for improved depth effects and an infrared sensor that will function as an IR-laser-based biometric unlock mechanism.

The P40 Pro has a battery capacity of 4,200mAh that can be charged at 40W or wirelessly. The device measures 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95mm, weighs 203g, and has an IP68 certification. It also features passive graphene cooling to help keep the processor keep up under full load. On the storage front, the phone is supposed to come in 128GB and 256GB versions.

Huawei P40

In contrast to its high-end sibling, the P40 comes with a flat display, but it still looks strikingly similar. The OLED screen should have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and should be 6.1 inches big. While it has the same big cutout on the front with a 32MP f/2.0 camera and a depth sensor, it loses the biometric authentication.

The P40's 50MP f/1.9 RYYB optic has to do without OIS and is joined by a 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide as well as an 8MP telephoto with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There doesn't appear to be a dedicated video camera on this phone.

The battery measures 3,800mAh and can be charged at a maximum of 22.5W — there's no wireless option here. The P40 is also only supposed to come with 128GB of storage, though that should still be plenty of space for many. There is no word on water and dust resistance for this phone. The phone is supposed to be 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5 mm and 175g.

Like all newly released Huawei Android products, these two flagship phones will come without Google services. That means you won't have access to the Play Store or any Google app, though the amount of applications in the company's App Gallery is slowly growing. At least the phones ship with Android 10, the latest version of the OS.

In Europe, the P40 Pro and the P40 are rumored to start at €799 and €999, respectively, pricing them a bit lower or right on par with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20. They'll come in black, silver, gold, and white, though the availability of colors and storage options will vary by country. It really is a bummer the P40 series won't come with Google services — otherwise, it could've been considered as a serious competitor to the Galaxy S20 series internationally.

WinFuture also says there will be a presumably even more high-end P40 Pro+ 5G, but the publication hasn't shared any details on that phone.