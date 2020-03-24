Netflix and Disney+ are two incredibly popular streaming services, but if you try to install the application files (APKs) for these apps on your phone or tablet, they just fail out. That's because they're something called "bundled" APKs, and can't be installed with just the regular application file you get from the Play Store. But now, you can, and we'll show you how.

First, one caveat. We can't guarantee Netflix or Disney+, once installed, will actually play videos on your device or function properly. Both apps have region and device restrictions, and this article is not about how to circumvent those restrictions. That has nothing to do with what our APK bundle installer is doing, and it's not something we can "fix."

With that out of the way, here's what you need to do to sideload Netflix or Disney+ APKs on your Android phone or tablet.

1. Download Disney+ / Netflix from APK Mirror

First, you'll need to download the appropriate APK files. We recommend using APK Mirror, as it is our website, and we personally vouch for the safety and security of all applications files hosted there.

You can find the listing for Netflix here and the listing for Disney+ here (the Android TV version of Disney+ is a different listing, here). Download the latest APK directly to your smartphone or tablet.

2. Install APKMirror Installer

The next step is the installation of the APKMirror Installer app, which you can download from the Play Store below or directly from APKMirror itself right here.

3. Open APKMirror Installer and install the app

Next, open the APKMirror Installer app, and hit "Browse files." You'll need to navigate to the appropriate folder where the APK file is stored, which by default on most phones is the "Download" folder. You may be navigated to a different subfolder by default, so hit the arrow on the left side of the screen if you're not seeing anything in the list to return to the root directory. (Note: At this time, the app does not support external SD cards, so you need to download to your phone's internal storage.)

You'll probably need to navigate to your phone's "Download" folder, where you'll find the downloaded APK bundle.

Next, tap on the package you want to install, and hit the "Install package" button at the bottom right of the screen. From there, you'll be presented with the "Files loaded" interface, from which you can select which DPI and APK bundle features you'd like included with your installation. If you don't know what these things mean, it's best to just leave the defaults as they are. Hit "Install app" on the bottom right to begin the installation process. On your first bundle sideload, you'll likely have to enable installing unknown sources on your phone or tablet for APKMirror Installer. On Samsung phones, that prompt looks like the screenshot on the right below.

Once enabled, you can go back to the app and hit the "Install app" button, and the installation will commence. If you are not a paid subscriber to APKMirorr Installer, there is a wait period before installation begins (these ads help support development of the app).

Once the installation begins, you'll be taking to another screen, after which the app will inform you if the installation was a success or not. If it was, you can go straight to the app from the prompt the installer app gives you. If it doesn't, the installer will attempt to tell you why the installation failed.