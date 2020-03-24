It's official, not only is GWENT: The Witcher Card Game finally coming to Android, it will be released on the Google Play Store on March 24. As of this morning, the game is available for pre-registration, and those that choose to pre-reg will earn an Imperial Golem avatar the first time they log into the game on Android.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has been around since 2018, and is based on the card game mentioned in The Witcher novels, not to mention the card-based game that made an appearance in The Witcher 3. It's a turn-based affair that offers fast duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making, and careful deck construction. It's also free-to-play, so its monetization is often the subject of contention, with many players claiming the game is pay-to-win. It's also worth noting that CD Projekt Red will be shutting down the game for PS4 and Xbox users in June, which means the game will only be playable after that date on Android, iOS, and PC. Luckily cross-platform support is expected upon release, so Android users will indeed be able to play against their friends on PC and iOS.
So if you're eager to get your hands on the Android version of GWENT, or would like to earn an exclusive Imperial Golem avatar, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget linked at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
GWENT comes to Android in March! Pre-register now to receive in-game bonus!
CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the Android version of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game will launch March 24th. The game will be available for free on Google Play.
Pre-registration for the game is now available. In addition to an on-device notification about GWENT going live on Google Play, pre-registering will grant gamers the unique Imperial Golem avatar — the item will be added to their collection immediately upon installing and logging into GWENT on their Android-based phone or tablet.
Pre-register now on Google Play
The Android release of the game adapts GWENT to the portable format, with controls reimagined for touch interfaces. Gamers will be able to engage in cross-play with users on PC and iOS, as well as share progress and purchases via their GOG.COM.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is currently available to download for free on PC and iOS. For more information regarding The Witcher Card Game, visit playgwent.com.
About GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
In GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, gamers clash with their friends in fast-paced duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. The game is played over a best-of-three series of rounds, as players unleash their hand by slinging spells and diverse units with special abilities, and use clever tricks to deceive their opponents.
About CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).
- Source:
- Play GWENT
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is officially available on the Play Store
As promised, CD Projekt Red has officially released GWENT: The Witcher Card Game on the Google Play Store. The developer announced in February that the Android version of the collectible card game would land on March 24th, and even in these trying times, the dev has stayed true to its word. As expected, GWENT is a free-to-play release that contains in-app purchases that range up to $69.99 per item. The game offers cross-play, which means fans can compete against one another no matter if they are playing on Android, iOS, or PC. A device running Android 7.0 or later is recommended, and that device will need to contain at least 1.5 GB of RAM.
Those that choose to play the Android version of GWENT before March 31st will receive a free Ultimate Premium Keg, and those that pre-registered will receive the Imperial Golem avatar that was promised in last month's pre-reg announcement. So if you'd like to install the game to receive a reward or two, you can do so through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
GWENT launches on Android! Download now on Google Play!
CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the Android release of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Players can download the game for free right now from the Google Play Store.
The Android version of GWENT brings the complete GWENT experience to an even wider range of mobile devices. Players can download the game and start building their Witcher-world army right away, challenging other Android players — as well as those on iOS and PC thanks to built-in crossplay. For players who already have a GOG.COM account associated with GWENT, all progress and purchases will cross over to the Android version so you can pick up exactly where you left off elsewhere!
GWENT on Android is compatible with devices running Android version 7.0 or later, with at least 1.5 GB of RAM on board. Whether a device meets the game’s compatibility requirements can be checked by visiting GWENT’s product page on Google Play.
To celebrate the release, players who log in to the Android version of GWENT before March 31st, 12:00 noon CEST, will receive a free Ultimate Premium Keg. Any player who pre-registered for the Android version will also receive the Imperial Golem avatar immediately upon login. In addition, there will also be extra daily rewards available for all versions of GWENT throughout launch week.
GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on Android, iOS and PC. For more information on GWENT, including gameplay features, please visit www.playgwent.com.
About GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
In GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, gamers clash with their friends in fast-paced duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. The game is played over a best-of-three series of rounds, as players unleash their hand by slinging spells and diverse units with special abilities, and use clever tricks to deceive their opponents.
About CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).
Comments