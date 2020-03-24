It's official, not only is GWENT: The Witcher Card Game finally coming to Android, it will be released on the Google Play Store on March 24. As of this morning, the game is available for pre-registration, and those that choose to pre-reg will earn an Imperial Golem avatar the first time they log into the game on Android.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has been around since 2018, and is based on the card game mentioned in The Witcher novels, not to mention the card-based game that made an appearance in The Witcher 3. It's a turn-based affair that offers fast duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making, and careful deck construction. It's also free-to-play, so its monetization is often the subject of contention, with many players claiming the game is pay-to-win. It's also worth noting that CD Projekt Red will be shutting down the game for PS4 and Xbox users in June, which means the game will only be playable after that date on Android, iOS, and PC. Luckily cross-platform support is expected upon release, so Android users will indeed be able to play against their friends on PC and iOS.

So if you're eager to get your hands on the Android version of GWENT, or would like to earn an exclusive Imperial Golem avatar, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget linked at the bottom of the page.