With everyone stuck at home, stressed, moving very little and probably eating a lot more, it's becoming crucial to take care of our bodies and minds to be able to sustain our quarantines and fight the coronavirus pandemic. Fitbit is here to help us with that thanks to a new offer on its paid service.

Fitbit Premium normally offers a 7-day free trial, after which it costs $10/month or $80/year. The company is now extending the trial to 90 days for new users, giving everyone access to all premium content. Those include video and audio workouts, 150+ dynamic workout routines that adapt to you, guided programs for building healthier habits, mindfulness tools, premium challenges, advanced sleep analysis and tools, as well as personalized stats and insights.

You can get the free trial from the Fitbit app — just tap the Premium tab and enter your details. A payment method is required, but the subscription is handled by the Play Store, so you can use the same info. I also recommend setting up a reminder prior to the subscription's automatic renewal in three moths, to assess whether this is something you're interested in paying for or not.