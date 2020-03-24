Disney+ has been available in the US since last year, but it hasn't come to too many other countries so far. As expected, that has changed today as the service has launched in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. It was also supposed to come to France simultaneously, but the French government asked the company to postpone the launch, now set for April 7, for fears of coronavirus-related network congestion.

Just like in the US, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial before having to pay £6 a month or £60 a year (€7/€70 in Europe). While the service has been praised for its exceptional picture quality in the US, Europeans and Britons will have to endure slightly more compression at launch as Disney promised to lower its "overall bandwidth utilisation by at least 25% in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24th" to combat potential internet congestion issues in the region.

You can sign up for Disney+ on the service's website or by downloading the app on the Play Store. It's also available on APK Mirror. May Baby Yoda be with you and help sheer you up in these trying times.