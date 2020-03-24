Every few months, Google opens up developer and merchant registration on the Play Console to more countries. The last few times it happened, devs in Iraq, Bermuda, Palestine, Somalia, and many more nations were able to sign up for an account on Google Play and start distributing their apps. Now, 13 African countries are joining the fray, plus Turkmenistan.
For six countries, developer registration on the Play Console was available, but only for free apps and games. Now, merchant accounts are also permitted, so devs can also sell their paid software. These are:
- Benin
- Botswana
- Mali
- Mozambique
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
For eight more nations, Google Play support was nonexistent. Now, devs can sign up to distribute both free and paid apps and games. This is the list:
- Burundi
- Congo
- Guinea
- Lesotho
- Libya
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Niger
If you like building software and live in these countries, you can sign up for a dev account here.
Late last year we saw Google push to bring developer access to the Play Store to coders all over Africa. Now that effort continues to expand with the addition of three more nations. Joining those existing countries with access to distribute free and paid apps and games we now have:
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Sierra Leone
- Source:
- Google Support
Comments