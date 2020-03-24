Amazon is making a whole pile of children's content free to stream, even without a paid Prime membership. A selection that includes Amazon Prime original shows and PBS KIDS series. You will still need an Amazon account, though.

Accessing the now-free children's content will vary by platform, but it should be available via the Prime Video app for Android and iOS, as well as other platforms, including Amazon's Fire TV devices. To get there quickly on desktop, you can follow this link to see a list of free content in your market.

Individual shows include PBS classics like "Kratt's Creatures," "Caillou," "Arthur," and "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," as well as Amazon Originals like "Pete the Cat," "If you Give a Mouse a Cookie," "Danger & Eggs" and "Costume Quest."

According to TechCrunch, available content will vary depending on the licensing agreements in place in different markets, though it's working with partners to expand the selection. In the meantime, if your kids are bouncing off the walls, frustrated by stay-at-home boredom, this extra content might make a dent for a while.