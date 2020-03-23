In many countries around the world right now, social distancing or even stricter quarantine measures have been put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — this means we're all far more dependent on technology if we want to hang out with our friends. Zoom and Houseparty get-togethers might be all the rage right now, but other communication apps are also doing their bit in this time of need. Viber has increased the maximum number of participants in group calls to 20 so you can chat with more of your friends at once.

On its Twitter page, Viber has been encouraging users to stay inside with various #stayathomechallenge posts, but its latest update actually brings some practical assistance for those in need of more social interaction. The previous limit of 10 participants per call had already been upped from five earlier this month, and they announced last week that they'd be doubling it again. The relevant update for the Android app is now available.

The update brings one other improvement — you can now trim videos so that you only share exactly the right part of your creation. Other chat apps such as WhatsApp have had this for what seems like forever, so it's good to see Viber has finally added this functionality.

WHAT’S NEW We doubled the max participants for Viber Group Calls to 20 people at once so it's easier and safer for you to connect with others at this time. Additionally, we have something for you that we've been meaning to release for a while now... Drumroll please! Now introducing the video trimmer on Viber - so all your videos are just the right length.

You can update Viber through the Play Store, or, if it's not yet available to you there, download the latest version (12.6.0.5) from APK Mirror.