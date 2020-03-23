Yoko Taro's mobile RPG SINoALICE will finally see a worldwide release after an indefinite delay last year. The game was initially published in Japan back in 2017 by Nexon, and yet it would appear that the publisher wants nothing to do with the title anymore, and so Nexon is transferring the license to the original developer Pokelabo. Interestingly Pokelabo has just announced that it's cooperating with Square Enix to bring the game to the West on July 1st, though I have to wonder if this announcement is simply a last-ditch effort to make money with an aging mobile game that even Nexon couldn't bring to fruition as a global release.

Like most mobile games, the above trailer doesn't show much of SINoALICE's gameplay, but since the title has been out in Japan for three years, we already know how the game plays. It's a free-to-play gacha RPG, but instead of character gacha, the game utilizes weapon gacha. More or less, it's an average F2P collectible game where you'll level up your heroes through the weapons you collect. Notably, the game contains wonderfully detailed art, and its soundtrack is phenomenal. But past that, the game does little to separate itself from the F2P gacha crowd.

For some reason, the game's social media accounts are announcing a worldwide release as if the title is available today, but this may be an issue with translation since the game is clearly not yet available in the West. What's even weirder is that the official website claims the title won't be available for pre-registration until May 9th, which has left a few people pointing out the missing Play Store listing in the recent Twitter thread that announced that game's global release. Clearly, there are more than a few mixed messages as far as the worldwide release of SINoALICE is concerned.

What we do know is that Pokelabo plans to launch SINoALICE across the globe on July 1st and that Pokelabo is taking over control of the upcoming global version from Nexon. There's no word how the game will be monetized, but if you take a quick look at the Japanese Play Store listing, you'll see that the Japanese version contains in-app purchases that range up to $64.99 per item. It's my guess that the worldwide version will also contain the same IAPs, though we probably won't know for sure until the official release in July.

Typically I'd share a pre-registration link below, but so far, all I have is a non-functioning web address that should lead to the page, which will hopefully go live in the coming hours or days. Google has warned that app reviews can now take up to seven days or longer, so it stands to reason that new game announcements might not line up with the titles actually arriving on the Play Store as planned. So hopefully, the global listing for SINoALICE won't be delayed too long so that people can properly pre-reg for the official release sometime soon.