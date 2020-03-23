Many companies and organizations are working to make movies, TV shows, books, and other entertainment free (or cheaper, at least) for folks stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Sling TV has free movies and TV shows, 24 Hour Fitness made some of its premium features free for everyone, and now the makers of Sesame Street have made over 100 eBooks free on various platforms.

Sesame Workshop announced yesterday that "over 110" free Sesame Street eBooks are now available on all major platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play, and Kobo.

The books cover a wide array of topics, including math, music, writing, and animals, so there should be something interesting for just about any child. You can find the books by clicking the links below. The Google Play link may not work in all regions, so if you run into issues, try this one.