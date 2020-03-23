Google Play Services for AR, formerly known as ARCore, is the engine that powers most games and applications on Android that use augmented reality effects. However, since the framework has to be tuned for each device, Google has to periodically update Play Services to support new phones and tablets. Since the last time we covered the library, 22 more devices have been added to the roster.

Without further ado, here are all the new phones and tablets that can use AR applications and games:

LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Motorola moto g⁷ play

Motorola moto g⁸ play

Motorola moto g⁸ plus

Motorola moto g⁸ power

Motorola moto g⁸ power lite

Motorola moto g stylus

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one macro

Oppo K3

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3 5G

The main highlights are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola's G8 series of budget devices, and LG's new V60 flagship phone. It's a bit strange that Samsung's 5G phones from last year are just now being added, but better late than never, I suppose.