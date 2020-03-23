Looking to deck your home out in smart lights? Or perhaps you just want to make your new home office a bit more colorful? Whatever your reason might be for wanting some smart lights, a 4-pack of Philips Hue (plus the required hub) is just $119.99 right now on Amazon-owned Woot.

The pack on sale is factory-refurbished, so it should function just like the new 4-pack that currently costs $170 on Amazon. It includes four A19 smart light bulbs (Gen 3), capable of being controlled through the Hue app, Google Assistant, or Alexa. You'll also be able to add more lights later on if you want, since the Gen 2 Hue Bridge has a higher capacity than just four bulbs.

The sale ends in a few hours, or whenever stock runs out, so grab it while you can.