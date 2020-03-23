We gave the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds a glowing review last year, thanks to their great sound quality and excellent battery life. Now the earbuds are just $79.99 from Best Buy, a $20 discount from the usual price.

The Liberty Air 2 checks nearly every box when it comes to wireless earbuds. You get 7-hour battery life, good audio quality, Bluetooth 5.0 support, IPX5 water resistance (enough for rain/sweat), multiple ear tips, and the ability to charge via USB Type-C or Qi pads. There's only passive noise cancellation, though — no active cancellation.

You can read our full review of the Air 2 (and the higher-end Pro model) here, and the buy link is below. Best Buy has both the black and white colors available.