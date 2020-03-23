Welcome to Monday, everyone. Over the last two weeks, we have seen a boatload of sales, and today appears to be the busiest day yet. As you can see, just about everyone has placed their game on sale this week. Most notably, Beholder 2, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition are on sale today, so make sure you don't miss out on these quality titles. Of course, if you're looking for something that would be suitable for a young child, Intellijoy has placed the entirety of its educational game selection on sale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 43 temporarily free and 98 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. MP3 Music Player - PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Multiple Video Player - PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. Hat Monkey by Chris Haughton $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Xumi Security $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. DartPro - Darts Scorer $1.69 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Field Guide to Life $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Silent Mode PRO (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Krav Maga Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. PocketDr $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. DoSolFa - learn musical notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Tortuga Racing - Educational Math Racing Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. AntiGravity Puzzle Game (a game of logic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Highwind $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Letter Battle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Survivalist: invasion PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. The Last Ninja Twins $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Dean The Kid: Action Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. M-Music Player ( MP3 Player) - PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. All language translator pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Intrusion Detection PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. AppyDroid ETHOS $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Offline dictionaries pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Guitar Songs Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Precision Boxing Coach Supreme $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. BioEquidos - Manage your Equine livestock. $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. BioOvinoMobile - Manage your cattle Sheep $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. WhosDue $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Become Emperor: Kingdom Revival (Donate) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Nanuleu $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. The Bug Butcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Trail Boss BMX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Ashworld $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Drift Racing - Car Driving Simulator $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. eTABU PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Kids Connect the Dots $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Kids Draw with Shapes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Kids Halloween Shape Puzzles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Kids Kindergarten Math $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Kids Learn about Animals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Kids Learn about Music $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Kids Learn Colors $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Kids Learn Shapes 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Kids Learn to Count 123 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. Kids Learn to Sort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Kids Numbers and Math $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Kids Reading Sight Words $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. Kids Tap and Color $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC Trains $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival Kids $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  54. Do Not Feed The Monkeys $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  55. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  56. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  59. Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  60. Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  61. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  62. Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. CAVION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Gravija Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. LineX White Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days