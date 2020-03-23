Welcome to Monday, everyone. Over the last two weeks, we have seen a boatload of sales, and today appears to be the busiest day yet. As you can see, just about everyone has placed their game on sale this week. Most notably, Beholder 2, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition are on sale today, so make sure you don't miss out on these quality titles. Of course, if you're looking for something that would be suitable for a young child, Intellijoy has placed the entirety of its educational game selection on sale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 43 temporarily free and 98 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- MP3 Music Player - PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Multiple Video Player - PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Hat Monkey by Chris Haughton $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Xumi Security $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- DartPro - Darts Scorer $1.69 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Field Guide to Life $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Silent Mode PRO (Camera Mute) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Krav Maga Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PocketDr $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DoSolFa - learn musical notes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tortuga Racing - Educational Math Racing Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- AntiGravity Puzzle Game (a game of logic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Highwind $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Letter Battle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Survivalist: invasion PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Last Ninja Twins $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- War 1944 VIP : World War II $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dean The Kid: Action Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- M-Music Player ( MP3 Player) - PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- All language translator pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Intrusion Detection PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AppyDroid ETHOS $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Offline dictionaries pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Guitar Songs Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Precision Boxing Coach Supreme $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BioEquidos - Manage your Equine livestock. $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BioOvinoMobile - Manage your cattle Sheep $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhosDue $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
- The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Become Emperor: Kingdom Revival (Donate) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nanuleu $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Bug Butcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trail Boss BMX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ashworld $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drift Racing - Car Driving Simulator $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- eTABU PRO $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Connect the Dots $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Draw with Shapes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Halloween Shape Puzzles $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Kindergarten Math $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn about Animals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn about Music $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn Colors $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn Shapes 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn to Count 123 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Learn to Sort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Numbers and Math $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Reading Sight Words $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Tap and Color $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC Trains $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival Kids $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CAVION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gravija Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 0Ground2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LineX White Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
