Amazon’s streaming service tied to the retailer’s Prime subscription tries to do a lot with its “Included with Prime” shows, separate paid channels, and rentals — all under one app. Despite all those options and standout features like X-Ray, Prime Video has always felt lacking without support for user profiles, something its rivals have supported for a long time. Amazon is changing that now as it rolls out the option to add more profiles, but only in certain markets.

An option to add five more profiles, in addition to the primary one, started appearing for several users in India and was first reported by Gadgets 360. Under the My Stuff tab in the Prime Video app, two profiles — one for the account holder and another for kids — are added by default and you can choose to edit/remove the latter, while the former cannot be deleted. When adding more profiles, you’ll get the option to label them for kids if it'll belong to someone in your family who is under 12 years old. Once set up, the profiles should appear across all your devices, so long as their respective apps have received the feature.

Amazon notes that you can manage your profiles on multiple devices, including mobile, web, and Chromecast. Another help page says that the profile picker will be available only in select countries, of which India appears to be a part, but without naming any of the others. It looks to be a server-side rollout as one of my handsets running an older Prime Video app version has the feature while it remains unavailable for me on the web and some devices even though they have the latest version.