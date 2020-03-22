There are tons of different streaming services out there between individual network providers, live TV services, online-only venues, and piles of more niche choices. Individually, they might all be cheaper than a cable TV subscription, but $7.99 here and $9.99 there can add up over time. We're all connoisseurs for our own tastes, so which paid video streaming services do you subscribe to?

I should note, you don't have to pay anything to watch media online if you don't want to. There are plenty of free options out there, and I took a look at a few of them over the last week. Sling TV now lets you watch its feeds for free, Kanopy and Hoopla offer extensive streaming movie collections for folks with library cards, and Pluto TV has over 200 channels (only a few of which you'd recognize from cable, though) plus on-demand movies. In these unprecedented times, you can still find something to watch without having to pay yet another subscription.

Not that everything's better for those that have the money to spend. Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple, and Amazon are all throttling video feeds in some countries, bumping down streaming quality in an attempt to ease the strain on global networks — we tend to watch a lot more during emergencies.

So which paid services do you subscribe to? Select all that apply, and let us know if you have something that isn't on the list.

Which paid streaming video services do you subscribe to? Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Now/Go

Sling TV

YouTube TV

CBS All Access

Philo

fuboTV

Criterion

AT&T Watch TV/TV Now

Apple TV+

ESPN+

Crunchyroll

Something else I'll mention in comments View Results