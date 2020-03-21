Slickwraps, maker of customizable skins for phones, tablets, computers, and other devices, was breached last month by a security researcher. In the researcher's attempts to notify the company about its security issues, a database of Slickwraps customer information became public, and now Slickwraps is facing a class action lawsuit for security negligence.

The suit, Almeida et al. v. Slickwraps Inc., was filed on March 12th in California's Eastern District Court. It alleges that Slickwraps "was well aware that it had lax data security measures and did absolutely nothing to prevent the very kind of cyber security incident that occurred." The filing also mentions that Slickwraps does not have a privacy policy of any kind, which isn't entirely true — the privacy policy is "Coming Soon."

Given that most courts and other government facilities are operating in a limited capacity while the coronavirus outbreak remains a threat, it's likely that this class action will be slow-moving. Still, it would be nice to see the class action move forward — companies getting away with massive data breaches with little more than a slap on the wrist (if that) is all too common.