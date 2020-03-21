Many companies and organizations are working to make movies, TV shows, books, and other entertainment free (or cheaper, at least) for folks stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Sling TV has free movies and TV shows, 24 Hour Fitness made some of its premium features free for everyone, and now the makers of Sesame Street have made over 100 eBooks free on various platforms.

Sesame Workshop announced yesterday that "over 110" free Sesame Street eBooks are now available on all major platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play, and Kobo. Google Play only seems to have 95 free titles, but hey, we're not complaining.

The books cover a wide array of topics, including math, music, writing, and animals, so there should be something interesting for just about any child. You can find the books by searching for "Sesame Street" on your favorite eBook store, or by clicking the links below.