Now that many people across the globe are stuck at home, thanks to the coronavirus, I figured it's the perfect time to share some of AP's favorite Android games to keep the doldrums at bay. This is why I've taken the time to compile a short list of quality titles that can easily melt the hours of the day away. So whether you're looking for a game you can really sink your teeth into or are simply looking for something with a bit more depth than your average mobile release, then AP has your back with a roundup of the best Android games to play while you're stuck at home.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Konami's classic Metroidvania title Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was recently released on the Play Store to everyone's surprise, especially since it's available for $2.99, which is a great deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear gameplay, so exploration is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take about eight or nine hours to beat, so it will take much more than one sitting to work your way through this release, which is why this is the perfect title to pick up if you're looking to waste more than a few hours in the weeks to come.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming and life simulator that can easily offer hundreds of hours of gameplay for just about any player looking to dive into this beast. Sure, things start off simple enough, by planting a few crops and maybe raising a chicken or two, and that's all well and good if you prefer to play at a casual pace, but if you're really looking for a game with some depth, not to mention an endless campaign, then Stardew Valley would be my top choice in today's roundup. Just keep in mind that farming sims can be an acquired taste, though Stardew Valley is easily one of the more accessible titles in the niche genre.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an excellent turn-based RPG that plays similarly to the classic RPGs from the '90s. You can expect excellent graphics that suit the current crop of RPGs available on consoles and PC, which is why the Android port for Battle Chasers: Nightwar is such an exceptional release. So if you're looking for a console-quality RPG experience on mobile that offers at minimum a 30-hour campaign, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is easily one of the best classic-style RPGs released on Android in the last few years. Just keep in mind that this is a demanding game, so high-end hardware is recommended.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ordia

Ordia is easily one of the best games to utilize slingshot mechanics on mobile, and even though Angry Birds was undoubtedly one of the first to popularize the mechanic, few games have felt as satisfying as Ordia. Really, all you have to do is slingshot your way from one end of the stage to another, but of course, once you make it to some of the game's later levels, you better believe you'll have to contend with more than a few obstacles. This is what provides the game with a challenge, and positioning matters, and so trial and error is the path to victory, which is where the title's longevity enters the picture.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Call of Duty®: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is easily one of the best shooters on mobile. Now, this doesn't mean you won't find questionable monetization in the title in the form of in-app purchases, loot boxes, or a premium pass. Luckily, the gameplay feels as great as ever, especially when running and gunning through a plethora of classic stages. It's worth noting that physical controller support was added to the game at the end of last year, which was a sticking point upon release in 2019. So whether you're looking for an enjoyable FPS that can be played with touchscreen controls or a physical controller, Call of Duty: Mobile fulfills both roles quite well. So if you're looking to grind the days away in a mobile shooter, CoD Mobile would be my first choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Summer Catchers

Summer Catchers is a gorgeous auto-runner from Noodlecake Studios, and its a port of the PC game that was released on Steam last year. The Android version was only released last month but should be on everyone's radar since this is a gorgeous title that plays similarly to Alto's Adventure, and it's a premium release, unlike its inspiration. So if you'd like to kill some time by endlessly running through a colorful world that mixes racing, story, rhythm and puzzle elements into a unique but familiar package, Summer Catchers is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a premium RTS roguelike that contains striking art and exceptional strategic gameplay. This gameplay revolves around real-time mechanics, where survival is often the best victory condition you can hope for. This means the 6-hour campaign offers a unique setup where each stage is procedurally generated, and so each playthrough should offer a unique experience, providing the minimal RTS with some longevity. Amazingly the title's gameplay is very deep despite the minimal design, so don't let its simplistic graphics fool you.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DOOM

I think most people should be familiar with the classic version of DOOM. It's a first-person shooter that basically started the genre, and it will be your job to save the world from invading demons. This means you'll get to blast more than a few demons in the face with a plethora of weapons. This release contains the original game and its expansion, and really the only thing missing from the title is controller support. Luckily the touchscreen controls work well, having been improved recently improved in an update that also brought 60fps support and free downloadable maps. This is a classic done right, and it's a joy to play on Android.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Disgaea 1 Complete

Disgaea 1 Complete is a port of the remaster that made its way to consoles in 2018, and it's easily a title that just about anyone could spend hundreds of hours with. Its graphics are indeed improved over the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness and controller support is included, plus the newly-added touchscreen controls work well too. Cloud saves are also supported, which means you can easily pick up and play the game no matter your Android device of choice. Really, the only problem with this release is the fact that it costs $33, but what you get in return is a quality SRPG that offers a 40-hour campaign, not to mention endless grinding for those that are looking for it.

Monetization: $32.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tetris®

EA recently pulled its mobile Tetris titles due to a license change. Those removals were then countered by the new owner of the license with the release of Tetris, the very game listed here. Luckily, this new version is pretty good, where anyone can play for free thanks to ad support. Players also have the choice to remove these ads through a single in-app purchase if they prefer a premium experience. There are also themes available, even if you don't pay to remove the game's ads, which is a nice touch since I'm not a big fan of the default 3D theme. All in all, this is one of the best Tetris titles to grace the Play Store in years, so if you're itching to stack some Tetriminos for hours on end, now's the best time to do so.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Space Grunts 2

OrangePixel's Space Grunts 2 takes the tried and true fun of the original title and turns it on its head by adding a delightful card-based mechanic to the roguelike. So instead of collecting weapons, you'll collect and utilize cards that often offer a much more robust way to take down your foes. So really, Space Grunts 2 serves as a polished sequel that also brings something entirely new to the table, and let me tell you it's a blast to play. Hands-down, Space Grunts 2 is my favorite roguelike to land on the platform this year, and since it's a roguelike, you can pretty much play it endlessly.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

GRID™ Autosport

GRID Autosport is a console-quality racer that was finally released on Android at the tail end of last year. The full game can be had for $10, and there are no IAPs or ads, which means this is a premium release. If you've yet to play the racer, it mixes many styles of racing together, ranging from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are a plethora of cars to choose from. In comparison, most racers on Android are free-to-play, and so they often contain many questionable monetization systems. So if you've been searching for a console-quality racer on Android that won't break the bank while offering a 30-hour campaign, GRID Autosport is hands-down the best option available.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout

The Escapists 2 is the latest mobile release from Team 17, and it's a pixel-based strategy game where you'll get to devise all sorts of plans to then put them into action to see if you can escape from prison. This sequel comes with a few new features over the original title in the series, which means you can expect to find a local multiplayer mode as well as five new prisons to escape from. It's also clear that The Escapists 2 is a solid port that runs well, though it's worth keeping in mind that you'll probably want to play on a tablet or Chromebook since this is a game with lots of small text and buttons. Still, this is an enjoyable simulation title that offers at least 30-hours of fun, if not hundreds.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Minecraft

At this point, Minecraft hardly needs an introduction, but it assuredly has earned its place on this list. Not only does this adorable survival game offer hundreds of hours of fun, but the optional build mode also offers enjoyable and endless sessions of block-building that many compare to the joys of building LEGOs. On top of this, since the title is offered as a premium release, you can share your purchase with your entire family without the need to spend any more money. So if you've got a pack of kids at home that you'd like to keep entertained, just remember that all premium Android titles can be shared through the Google Play Family Library.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere

Last but not least, I have Grand Mountain Adventure, the best winter sports game on Android. Originally the title arrived on Android as a testing release, and over the last year, its developer has added lots of new stuff, such as snowboarding, twin-tip skis, new mountains, a plethora of new tricks, and a leaderboard for those looking to compare race times. Best of all, this is a free-to-play release that offers the first mountain for free, which makes it easy to decide if you like the game before you spend any money on the title. Rest assured, Grand Mountain Adventure is indeed worth the $4.99 in-app purchase that unlocks the entirety of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece