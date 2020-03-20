LG's latest stab at making dual-screen smartphones a thing is the V60 ThinQ 5G, and you'll be able to pick on up starting this week. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have all announced preliminary launch details. T-Mobile and AT&T will be first out of the gate with Verizon bringing up the rear next week.

Both T-Mobile and AT&T will begin taking orders for the new LG phone on Friday, March 20th. AT&T has a landing page for the V60 but has yet to confirm pricing, but you will be able to get the phone free (with bill credits, probably) when you switch or add a line. T-Mobile says the phone will cost $799.99 total or $33.34 per month for two years.

Verizon will start taking orders for the phone on March 26th, and its pricing is a little higher at $949.99 total or $39.58 per month for two years. Verizon will give you a second V60 for free (via credits) if you add a line. Sprint hasn't announced any of its launch details yet, but we'll keep an eye out.