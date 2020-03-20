LG's latest stab at making dual-screen smartphones a thing is the V60 ThinQ 5G, and you'll be able to pick on up starting this week. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have all announced preliminary launch details. T-Mobile and AT&T will be first out of the gate with Verizon bringing up the rear next week.
Both T-Mobile and AT&T will begin taking orders for the new LG phone on Friday, March 20th. AT&T has a landing page for the V60 but has yet to confirm pricing, but you will be able to get the phone free (with bill credits, probably) when you switch or add a line. T-Mobile says the phone will cost $799.99 total or $33.34 per month for two years.
Verizon will start taking orders for the phone on March 26th, and its pricing is a little higher at $949.99 total or $39.58 per month for two years. Verizon will give you a second V60 for free (via credits) if you add a line. Sprint hasn't announced any of its launch details yet, but we'll keep an eye out.
Friday is upon us, and as such, sales of the LG V60 have gotten underway. We already had details from T-Mobile and Verizon, and to those we can now add AT&T, which is selling the phone for $899.99
