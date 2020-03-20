While the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro received Android 10 in September, the company has been very quiet about when the latest major release would hit its first 5G phone, the 7 Pro 5G. CEO Pete Lau finally took to the OnePlus forums with information on the update, but he's bearing bad news. Due to "more rigorous tests, debugging and optimizations" than anticipated, the manufacturer is expecting to launch Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020.
It seems that OnePlus has underestimated the challenges that come with the new networking standard and has to make some substantial changes in Oxygen OS on Android 10 to get 5G to play with it nicely. Pete Lau nebulously says that the company "had to make system optimizations from the fundamental system architecture, in order to deliver a truly fantastic 5G experience." Hopefully, it manages to fix the data connectivity issues and unreliable fallback to 4G many customers are complaining about while it's at it.
The severity of the issues surrounding the 5G version become even more apparent considering the 7T series launched without a 5G variant. Let's still hope OnePlus can overcome its problems with the new standard soon and hit that early 2020 target.
Rolling out out for EE in the UK
The company was able to stick to its schedule. According to one of our tipsters, the Android 10 update has started rolling out on the UK carrier EE. Hopefully those with the phone in other countries and on other carriers (like Sprint here in the US) will get it soon.
- Thanks:
- Malcom Mitchell
Rolling out on Sprint in the US
Based on tips we've received and reports spotted elsewhere, it looks like this update is finally starting to roll out to Sprint subscribers here in the US. Those of you with a 7 Pro 5G on Sprint will want to check your notifications or tap that "check for update" button in Settings. And welcome to Android 10.
- Thanks:
- Malcom
- Source:
- OnePlus
- Thanks:
- Tom
Comments