Boutique New York audio brand Master & Dynamic makes earbuds and headphones that sound superb, but they're usually a little too expensive for most people's budgets. Its products sometimes go on sale, but rarely are they discounted so heavily as right now — select products are 50% off for the next couple of days thanks to a WFH sale on the company's website.

Probably the pick of the bunch is the MW07, a set of true wireless earbuds I found to be stellar in nearly every way when I reviewed them. They started at $299 before getting a permanent price drop to $199, but now you can nab them for just $99 — you'll struggle to get anywhere near the same level of quality for that price elsewhere.

Other highlights include the MW60 wireless over-ears for just $150 and the crazy MA770 speaker designed by Sir David Adjaye for just $600 — that still sounds ridiculously expensive, but it normally costs $1,200 so if you'd been coveting it, it's slightly more attainable now. Some accessories are also available at half price, including the entirely unnecessary but kind of sexy headphone stand. Try balancing your true wireless earbuds on that.

To get the 50% discount you need to use the code WFH50 during checkout, and it expires at 11:59PM EST Sunday March 22 so be sure to make use of it before then. The deals should be live in all regions Master & Dynamic ships to.