Lenovo has been producing Chromebooks for years, and the 15-inch C340 is one of the company's newer models. Now the C340 Chromebook has dropped to $399.99, a $30 discount from the usual cost, and the lowest recorded price yet.

The model on sale has an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor, with two cores, four threads, and a base clock of 2.30GHz. That's enough for web browsing and some productivity work, but even most Chromebooks with a Core i3 processor will out-perform the Lenovo C340.

Other specifications include 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen. Not a bad package for $400, and if you need something a bit more powerful, the Core i3 variant is also $30 off ($470).