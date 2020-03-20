There are plenty of grocery delivery options out there in the time of our society's self-isolation and subsequent, exacerbated need. Some of them come from national services such as Amazon, GoPuff, Instacart, and others. But if you want to be able to get right at the source for your produce, meats, and pantry-fillers, your local store might have an app for that.

We've basically scouted as many supermarket and wholesaler chains as we can that run their own delivery services through their own app. This list is sorted by ownership group as some companies operate a number of regional chains. Promo codes will be a bit harder to come by online — personally, I've seen more of them on billboards and subway ads for these services.

But our main goal with this list is to inform you of services that exist and that you might be interested in that you might not have been aware of prior. Sadly, there will be chains with delivery options and chains without delivery options within the same group which may explain some key omissions you might notice.

We are focusing strictly on services that offer delivery, not just pick-up, in light of officials asking people to cut down on trips outside as much as possible to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. One trip that you could cut down on is for groceries.

As an Android-focused site, we should also acknowledge that there are more supermarket chains that offer delivery through their websites or via an iOS app only — a damn shame and one of the ways that Android gets shafted as a second-class mobile OS in the U.S. — but alas, there we go.

And with all that said, here this goes.

Ahold Delhaize

Peapod serves customers who shop at Stop & Shop and Giant Food across New England, the New York tri-state area, and the Mid-Atlantic.

Peapod Delivery
Peapod Delivery
Peapod Delivery
Toward the south, Food Lion shoppers have their own app to use.

Food Lion To Go
Food Lion To Go
Food Lion To Go
Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Delivery & Pick Up
Albertsons Delivery & Pick Up
Albertsons Delivery & Pick Up
Jewel-Osco Delivery & Pick Up
Jewel-Osco Delivery & Pick Up
Jewel-Osco Delivery & Pick Up
Pavilions Delivery & Pick Up
Pavilions Delivery & Pick Up
Pavilions Delivery & Pick Up
Randalls Delivery & Pick Up
Randalls Delivery & Pick Up
Randalls Delivery & Pick Up
Safeway Delivery & Pick Up
Safeway Delivery & Pick Up
Safeway Delivery & Pick Up
Tom Thumb Delivery & Pick Up
Tom Thumb Delivery & Pick Up
Tom Thumb Delivery & Pick Up
Vons Delivery & Pick Up
Vons Delivery & Pick Up
Vons Delivery & Pick Up
Baker's
Baker's
Baker's
City Market Food & Pharmacy
City Market Food & Pharmacy
City Market Food & Pharmacy
Dillons
Dillons
Dillons
Food 4 Less
Food 4 Less
Food 4 Less
Fred Meyer
Fred Meyer
Fred Meyer
Fry's
Fry's
Fry's
Gerbes
Gerbes
Gerbes
Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter
JayC
JayC
JayC
King Soopers
King Soopers
King Soopers
Kroger
Kroger
Kroger
The Kroger Rush app focuses solely on the delivery experience.

Kroger Rush
Kroger Rush
Kroger Rush
Mariano's
Mariano's
Mariano's
Metro Market
Metro Market
Metro Market
Owen's
Owen's
Owen's
Pay Less
Pay Less
Pay Less
Pick 'n Save
Pick 'n Save
Pick 'n Save
QFC
QFC
QFC
Ralphs
Ralphs
Ralphs
Smith's
Smith's
Smith's
Walmart

The main Walmart app gives you free two-day shipping for plenty of items.

Walmart
Walmart
Walmart
Groceries-wise, a select number of Walmart locations offers delivery through the Walmart Grocery app. Sign up for a Walmart Credit Card to get 3% cash back on orders.

Walmart Grocery
Walmart Grocery
Walmart Grocery
In October, the company launched Walmart InHome Delivery in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Bearch, Florida. Customers pay $20 a month (their first month is free) to get smart home technology installed at their residences so that Walmart associates can come in at scheduled times to restock their refrigerators.

Walmart InHome Delivery
Walmart InHome Delivery
Walmart InHome Delivery
Others

BJ's Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club
Econo ToGo
Econo ToGo
Econo ToGo
My H-E-B
My H-E-B
My H-E-B
Hy-Vee Aisles Online
Hy-Vee Aisles Online
Hy-Vee Aisles Online
Publix Delivery & Curbside
Publix Delivery & Curbside
Publix Delivery & Curbside
Rosie offers delivery services for Brookshire Brothers, Maceys, Lee's Marketplace, Piggly Wiggly, Rosauers, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill.

Rosie
Rosie
Rosie
SuperMax Online
SuperMax Online
SuperMax Online
Wegmans offers two apps with delivery: one for groceries and one for prepared meals.

Wegmans
Wegmans
Wegmans
Wegmans Meals 2GO
Wegmans Meals 2GO
Wegmans Meals 2GO
