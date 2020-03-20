Google I/O 2020 has been fully canceled, with even the online event no longer taking place, according to a statement tweeted out by the company just earlier today. Following the shelter-in-place requirements imposed in California, Google has ultimately decided "to not to move forward with I/O in any capacity this year in order to prioritize the health of everybody who is a part of our community."

A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

More detailed information regarding the cancellation has been published to a FAQ, which makes it abundantly clear beyond the language used in the tweet above that the event is entirely and totally canceled. Google will not be postponing the event for later in the year, and any announcements it planned to make at that time (like the anticipated Pixel 4a) will be made separately through developer blogs and community forums.

We reached out to Google for more information regarding this change, but no other details were forthcoming at the time.

I/O's in-person event was previously canceled at the beginning of the month and moved to an online series as a result of coronavirus concerns, but even the online event has now been canceled. Google also previously postponed its Cloud Next conference just a few days ago, leading us to believe I/O might see further woes — now confirmed.

Anyone who won in the drawing for tickets this year will be automatically extended an invitation for I/O 2021 next year.