If you're looking for a great phone that won't break the bank, why not consider the one we awarded phone of the year for 2019? The Pixel 3a and 3a XL pack everything you need, and they're currently down to $299 and $379, respectively, which is $100 less than their usual price.

The device's great camera, excellent battery life, good performance, and solid build quality make it a dependable phone. It also features a somewhat nostalgia-inducing 3.5mm jack, which most devices are forgoing these days.

At $100 off, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL offer excellent value for money, especially considering the software support they will get compared to other similarly priced phones. Both the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and 6-inch 3a XL come in black, white, or purple with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Use one of the links below to buy it from your favorite retailer.