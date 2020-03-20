Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have to stay quarantined at home. Whether you're working, catching up with friends and family, or relaxing and watching a movie, you'll need a stable connection throughout your home to avoid disruptions. Thankfully, Google's Nest Wifi, which is one of the best mesh networks on the market, is currently on sale, as the bundle that includes the router and an additional access point is down to $199, which is $70 less than the usual price.

The Nest Wifi router was launched back in October and is essentially an upgraded Google Wifi with built-in Assistant. The standard kit with one access point should fully cover up to 3,800 square feet, which is enough for about 85% of homes. If you need more coverage, you can also get a kit with two points for $299 ($50 off MSRP), or buy one separately at a later time.

In his review, Stephen liked how simple it was to setup the router, the built-in Google Assistant, and connection performance. He found the product relatively expensive, though, but this deal helps alleviate this drawback. If you'd like to snatch a kit, use the links below to purchase one from your favorite retailer.

The bundle that includes the Nest Wifi router and an access point is available in Mist, Sand, and Snow colors, and selling for $199. You can also get the kit with two points for $299, which is $50 less than the usual price. Sadly, you won't be able to pick the color of your access point if you go with the latter, as only the Snow models are available with that pack.