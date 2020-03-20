Doom Eternal hit Stadia, consoles, and PC today, and there's good news for early adopters. If you snag the game on Stadia by April 3, you'll get some free bonuses — including access to Doom 64 when it launches on the platform later this spring.

Pick up DOOM Eternal on Stadia by 4/3/20 and get DOOM 64 for free when it comes to Stadia later this spring. pic.twitter.com/7U0jRX3Kw9 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 20, 2020

There was no explicit timeline for when Doom 64 would be available, just sometime before summer. Classic games selection on Stadia is sorely lacking, though, so it's good to know it's coming at all.

Buying prior to April 3 will also get some in-game bonuses for Eternal, including an absolutely essential doot revenant skin.