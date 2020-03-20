Welcome to Friday, everyone. Just like Monday and Wednesday, I have a boatload of app and game sales to share today. Most notably, Mini MetroSuperbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and Tokaido are three premium games that are currently being given away for free, though I would be remiss if I didn't also mention the sales for This War of MineDeath Road to Canada, and Wayward Souls. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Little Mouse's Encyclopedia $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Digits - Widget shortcut to quickly open apps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. LOLA SLUG: 1st Story book for kids + dyslexia help $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Music Games: The Froggy Bands $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Nini learns to count $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. My Sober Life $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Twenty-Four Hours a Day $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Marching Order $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Ocean Go! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Diananın Maceraları $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mega Capital $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Mini Metro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sonic Beat feat. Crash Fever $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Slice Fractions 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Tokaido™ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Xperi 9 : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Call Blocker - Full PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Telegraph X Pro - publishing tool $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. WiFi Speed Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. No Crop Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Tools & Amazfit $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Tools & Mi Band $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. READ MUSIC PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Ready to Print $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. GPS Waypoints Navigator $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Laser Range $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. NinGenius Music Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. TKKG - Die Feuerprobe $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Chicken Tournament $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Defend Your Castle $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Pizza Snake Pro $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Kemono Mahjong $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Little Big Adventure $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Raiden Legacy $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Vignettes $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Franken Girl $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Through the Ages $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days