Welcome to Friday, everyone. Just like Monday and Wednesday, I have a boatload of app and game sales to share today. Most notably, Mini Metro, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and Tokaido are three premium games that are currently being given away for free, though I would be remiss if I didn't also mention the sales for This War of Mine, Death Road to Canada, and Wayward Souls. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 37 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Little Mouse's Encyclopedia $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Digits - Widget shortcut to quickly open apps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LOLA SLUG: 1st Story book for kids + dyslexia help $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Music Games: The Froggy Bands $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nini learns to count $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Sober Life $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Twenty-Four Hours a Day $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blu Escape - Hardcore Platformer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Marching Order $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ocean Go! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diananın Maceraları $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Capital $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini Metro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonic Beat feat. Crash Fever $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slice Fractions 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tokaido™ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Xperi 9 : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Call Blocker - Full PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Telegraph X Pro - publishing tool $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Speed Test Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smart Call Recorder PREMIUM $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- No Crop Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tools & Amazfit $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tools & Mi Band $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- READ MUSIC PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ready to Print $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GPS Waypoints Navigator $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Laser Range $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Evan Daniel and Friends, Volume 1 $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NinGenius Music Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- TKKG - Die Feuerprobe $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chicken Tournament $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Defend Your Castle $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ticket to Ride $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pizza Snake Pro $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kemono Mahjong $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Little Big Adventure $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- R-TYPE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- R-TYPE II $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Raiden Legacy $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vignettes $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Franken Girl $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nemo_D.O $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Through the Ages $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
