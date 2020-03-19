Riot Games (the creators of League of Legends) recently announced three new games for mobile and consoles. I've already covered the announcement for the MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift, and in this article I'll be talking about Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game, a PvP auto-battler where you'll you’ll draft, deploy, and upgrade from a revolving roster of League of Legends champions. Essentially, it's an auto-chess game. This standalone mobile title should mirror the auto-battle mode found in the PC version of LoL, and cross-platform play is expected between PC and mobile.
As you can see in the trailer above, Teamfight Tactics will offer auto-chess gameplay where you'll build an elite squad of League of Legends champions to then send them out to the field to fight on your behalf. Strategic planning remains key, and since this will be a mobile release, it's good to know that we can expect full competitive support and matchmaking that offers cross-platform play with PC players, which means you'll finally be able to face your foes while on the go without missing a beat.
Much like Wild Rift, the official release for Teamfight Tactics will take place sometime in 2020. We don't yet know how the game will be monetized, though the new Play Store listing does state that players will have everything they need to succeed incorporated into the base game.
It would appear that Riot is finally going to take mobile games seriously with the announcement of three new titles that will come to Android in 2020, and while it's clear that Teamfight Tactics is yet another auto-chess game slated for release on the Play Store, I do have to wonder if there are enough players out there to keep all of these games and their clones afloat. I suppose that's why the inclusion of cross-platform play is so important so that people can pick up where they left off on PC, thus giving Riot the edge over many of its competitors. While I'm sure more details will come to light as Teamfight Tactics enters into the beta testing stage. Until then, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Riot Games reveals Teamfight Tactics will officially land on Android in March
In the latest developer video from the League of Legends team, it has been revealed that Riot's auto chess game Teamfight Tactics will be officially released on Android sometime in March. As of right now, Teamfight Tactics is only available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and since we still don't know the actual date the game will land, it's probably a good idea to pre-reg so that you'll receive a notification on whatever day it does arrive in March. Of course, the game can't come soon enough, especially since we just learned that Ubisoft is working on a competitor that will arrive at the end of January. On top of this, Valve also has an auto chess game in the works for mobile, and it's been available in open-beta since June of 2019. Clearly, the competition already has a head start, which may not be the best position for Riot to be in since we still have to wait two more months for Teamfight Tactics to make its official debut on mobile.
Teamfight Tactics will be officially released on March 19th
Since Riot couldn't be bothered to offer an actual release date the last time it announced the launch of its auto-chess title, today, the studio has actually provided that date, which Eurogamer has recently reported on. The game will arrive on the 19th of March, which lines up with the studio's last announcement that claimed the game would arrive mid-March. Yep, it's taken Riot two separate announcements to finally provide the release date for Teamfight Tactics, all so the studio can rake in as much coverage for the game as possible.
Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game is officially available
As promised, Riot Games has released its auto chess game Teamfight Tactics on the Google Play Store. Two days ago, the developer announced that the title would be released today, and sometime late last night, the game officially went live. So far, user reviews have not been very kind, with many complaints mentioning small arenas, an unintuitive UI, laggy gameplay, and a lack of language options. Of course, issues and bugs upon a mobile game's release are not unheard of, so hopefully, Riot can get its ducks in a row soon before fans lose interest in the auto chess genre. So if you'd like to pick up the Android version of Teamfight Tactics today to give it a whirl, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.
