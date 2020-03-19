While many people are hunkering down for the next couple of weeks, it's a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning of your home, computers, and other gadgets. At least that's something I've been trying to do, but maybe you're just kicking back with a game and binge watching a show you've been meaning to catch up on. As it turns out, quite a few people are putting Google Drive to the test as uploads have evidently spiked and are now causing slower than usual processing time for videos.

A Google employee gave confirmation of the slowdown in a post to the Drive Help forum. A substantial increase in uploads to Google Drive is causing video processing times to run much longer than usual. The post goes on to explain that this only interferes with watching the videos directly from the Drive interface, but you can still download the video files and play them locally.

We are currently experiencing slower video processing times due to the increased usage of Google Drive. We understand that in these times many users are reliant on our products to teach, learn, work and communicate. Though the video may still be processing online, the video can be downloaded and viewed locally on your device. If you are encountering this issue, please do not hesitate to submit your feedback. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve this experience.

Google is still welcoming users to report the issue if they experience it, although it may be a better use of time to give the system time to get caught up.

These delays probably won't impact most of us, but they could be inconvenient for some scenarios like a school teacher trying to post video lessons, or a company that has to remotely share marketing assets. At the moment, there probably isn't much that can be done, but Google's servers will probably start catching up pretty soon. But perhaps this is an appropriate time to whip out a classic gem from XKCD (adapted as appropriate).