To help fight stay-at-home boredom, Sling TV has just launched a new "Stay in & Sling" promotion. It's a derpy name, but it means you can binge watch a bunch of streaming shows from your computer or Android device, which would usually cost you money, but right now, it's free. Shows include Hell's Kitchen, Forensic Files, and the classic 3rd Rock from the Sun, and you can also watch live news coverage from ABC news.
To check it out, just fire up Sling TV in your browser, or start the Android app and tap "Watch Free TV." You'll notice a new "Stay in & SLING!" tab loaded with plenty of bingeable TV shows, from reality to sitcom, with a few unusual options for a wider audience like the Annie Oakley show from the '50s and the mediocre/cult classic science fiction TV show Lexx.
Sling also offers plenty of B- and C-list movies for streaming, and free kids shows like Adventure Time. (I feel that I must note, the estimable and perfectly paced Tartakovsky classic Samurai Jack is also available to stream for free.) We had some difficulty trying to access the free shows from the Android TV app right now, but they were easily streamed from both the desktop site and an Android phone. Chromecast streaming also worked.
You don't need to make an account or anything, just head to watch.sling.tv in your browser or fire up the latest version of the Sling app. It's not the widest selection out there, but if you don't have the budget for a streaming service or you're just tired of what's on deck at Netflix, you've got options.
Fox content
Sling's streaming freebies are expanding just a day after the initial announcement. Fox News and select local Fox affiliates have joined the program, offering free streams to Americans who are sitting at home in the name of social distancing. Just head over to watch.sling.tv to start the stream, no sign-up required. Note, Fox availability is contingent on existing streaming licenses, so not all regions will get the new options.
Press Release
SLING TV LAUNCHES "STAY IN & SLING!" - AN INITIATIVE TO PROVIDE FREE NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT AS NATION GRAPPLES WITH OUTBREAK
- Features ABC News Live and its continuing coverage of COVID-19 crisis
- On-demand kids, lifestyle, entertainment streamed at no cost
- Available at sling.com on popular web browsers and on Roku, Android and Amazon devices
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 18, 2020 -- SLING TV today launched "Stay in & SLING!," an initiative to provide Americans with cost-free access to news and entertainment, as the nation confronts the COVID-19 crisis. SLING TV is providing news, plus thousands of shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid SLING TV account required.
"To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation."
The SLING TV free experience currently includes news from ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming video news channel for breaking news and live events. In addition, SLING TV offers thousands of movies and shows suitable for kids and families.
How to Access the SLING TV Free Experience
The SLING TV free experience is available through a simple app download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device, or by visiting sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser and following the instructions on the welcome screen.
Current SLING TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any SLING TV-supported device, without changing their subscription.
For customers who want our best news service, SLING Blue, SLING TV is offering new customers their first month for $20 ($10 off for the first month). In addition to its available free content, SLING TV offers a variety of today's most popular channels, including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, through its base services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, starting at $30 per month.
