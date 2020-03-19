To help fight stay-at-home boredom, Sling TV has just launched a new "Stay in & Sling" promotion. It's a derpy name, but it means you can binge watch a bunch of streaming shows from your computer or Android device, which would usually cost you money, but right now, it's free. Shows include Hell's Kitchen, Forensic Files, and the classic 3rd Rock from the Sun, and you can also watch live news coverage from ABC news.

To check it out, just fire up Sling TV in your browser, or start the Android app and tap "Watch Free TV." You'll notice a new "Stay in & SLING!" tab loaded with plenty of bingeable TV shows, from reality to sitcom, with a few unusual options for a wider audience like the Annie Oakley show from the '50s and the mediocre/cult classic science fiction TV show Lexx.

Sling also offers plenty of B- and C-list movies for streaming, and free kids shows like Adventure Time. (I feel that I must note, the estimable and perfectly paced Tartakovsky classic Samurai Jack is also available to stream for free.) We had some difficulty trying to access the free shows from the Android TV app right now, but they were easily streamed from both the desktop site and an Android phone. Chromecast streaming also worked.

You don't need to make an account or anything, just head to watch.sling.tv in your browser or fire up the latest version of the Sling app. It's not the widest selection out there, but if you don't have the budget for a streaming service or you're just tired of what's on deck at Netflix, you've got options.