For those on the market for an affordable, up-to-date smartwatch to use with your Android phone, look no further than the Fossil Sport. Even at release, its $275 price tag was considered relatively affordable, but thanks to a coupon code on Fossil's site, you can grab either the 41mm and 43mm versions in a variety of colors for only $69. This discount marks a savings of $30 off the already-low recent pricing and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this model.

This smartwatch has a spec sheet that is especially impressive at this price and should meet the needs of most people interested in a Wear OS device. You'll find GPS, NFC, and a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor tucked inside the aluminum frame, and having the latest chip onboard brings much-needed improvements to battery life and day-to-day performance on Wear OS. During our review, we were impressed by the watch's ability to last up to two days on a charge, and you should be able to eke out even more time per charge now by making use of new battery-saving modes added alongside a recent system update.

Considering the size of this discount, you might want to act fast, especially since several colors have already sold out. To pick one up for yourself at one of the best price points we've ever seen, follow the link below and make sure to use the code SPRING30 at checkout.