The new Galaxy S20 series is extremely expensive, so much so that Samsung is keeping the S10 series in production as the budget alternative. If you're okay with buying a model intended for international markets, you can now get a dual-SIM Galaxy S20+ for just $799.99 — $400 below what the US model costs.

This is the SM-G985F/DS model, a dual-SIM version intended for international markets. That means it has an Exynos 990 processor instead of a Snapdragon 865, with no 5G capabilities. However, it still has a large 6.7-inch 1440x3200 AMOLED screen with 120Hz support, Android 10/OneUI 2.0, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion), 8GB of RAM, and four rear cameras.

Because this is an international phone, it's missing a handful of frequencies commonly used by US networks (like Band 29/30 on AT&T) and won't work at all on Verizon, Sprint, and other CDMA-based carriers. If those downsides don't bother you, $400 is a lot of saved money.