In Android 11, evidence has surfaced that Google might finally add quick wallet access to the long-press power menu, but it looks like the company has much more in store for this system feature. XDA Developers has discovered that the menu might be turned into a control center for home automation, letting you easily manage smart appliances in your house.

Right now, the smart home control interface is very much a work in progress. When it's activated, the regular power menu buttons (power off, restart, screenshot, emergency) are pushed to the very top of the screen, accompanied by a barely legible "Home" text on top of them that's probably not in the right spot just yet. The rest of the menu remains completely blank, leaving a lot of room for potential Home-related controls to show up.

Left: The new unfinished power menu. Middle & Right: A rudimentary interface that will let you add compatible app shortcuts to the menu.

Further research from app developer Kieron Quinn points to an API with a list of compatible home appliances that could be controlled via the new menu. It includes almost anything you could imagine, such as ACs, curtains, dishwashers, blinds, cameras, lights, garage doors, kettles, and more. Quinn also managed to develop a rudimentary app that hooks into this API, showing up as "lightbulb" in the screenshot above, though tapping it currently crashes the system.

We don't know if or how this new interface will interact with the quick access wallet that's also supposed to sit in the same menu, but there certainly seems to be enough space to accommodate both. Future Android 11 builds will probably shed more light on the situation.